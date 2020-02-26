Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $239,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.3% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,452,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,114,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $201,000. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 107.8% in the third quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation now owns 5,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 33.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,386.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $952.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,027.03 and a one year high of $1,530.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,467.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,313.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,635.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,523.89.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

