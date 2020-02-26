Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Major Shareholder Capitalg Lp Sells 82,488 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 82,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total value of $5,393,065.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Capitalg Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Capitalg Lp sold 382,696 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total value of $25,143,127.20.

On Thursday, February 13th, Capitalg Lp sold 830,211 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total value of $54,403,726.83.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Capitalg Lp sold 282,589 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $18,453,061.70.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Capitalg Lp sold 242,124 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total value of $15,411,192.60.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Capitalg Lp sold 12,487 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $798,418.78.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Capitalg Lp sold 330,027 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $20,257,057.26.

On Monday, January 6th, Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $109,659,195.48.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Capitalg Lp sold 371,081 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $18,650,531.06.

On Monday, December 30th, Capitalg Lp sold 555,822 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $27,841,123.98.

On Thursday, December 26th, Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $3,655,221.84.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,388.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,020.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,025.00 and a 12 month high of $1,532.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,468.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,313.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.95 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in Alphabet by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Alphabet from $1,735.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,591.10.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

