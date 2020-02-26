Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) – Equities researchers at Imperial Capital issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Allegion in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 21st. Imperial Capital analyst J. Kessler anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter. Imperial Capital currently has a “In-Line” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Allegion’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Get Allegion alerts:

ALLE has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Allegion from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Allegion from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $124.00 on Monday. Allegion has a 1 year low of $87.10 and a 1 year high of $139.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.99 and its 200-day moving average is $114.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.28. Allegion had a return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.09%.

Allegion announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 42,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.69, for a total transaction of $5,528,814.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,088,656.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $472,244.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,226.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,406,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $929,344,000 after acquiring an additional 821,079 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 332.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 86,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,966,000 after buying an additional 66,500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 1.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,615 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,855,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 32.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 633,564 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,669,000 after buying an additional 155,512 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 7.6% in the third quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 32,944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the period. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.