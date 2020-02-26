Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 273.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the third quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 3rd quarter valued at $385,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,790,000. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 93,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,227,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $149.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.61. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $120.91 and a 52 week high of $183.26.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.54 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 17.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALGT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Sidoti restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.73.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

