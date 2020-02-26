Alamo Group (ALG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Alamo Group stock opened at $122.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 4.36. Alamo Group has a one year low of $92.44 and a one year high of $132.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.30 and a 200 day moving average of $119.13.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.71%.
Alamo Group Company Profile
Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.
