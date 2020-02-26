Alamo Group (ALG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alamo Group stock opened at $122.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 4.36. Alamo Group has a one year low of $92.44 and a one year high of $132.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.30 and a 200 day moving average of $119.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.71%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Dougherty & Co cut shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

