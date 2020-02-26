Airbus’ (EADSF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) in a research report report published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Airbus stock opened at $132.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.86. Airbus has a 52 week low of $124.84 and a 52 week high of $154.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Airbus stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,036,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,832 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbus were worth $151,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Airbus

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

