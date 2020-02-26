Airbus’ (EADSF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) in a research report report published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.
Airbus stock opened at $132.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.86. Airbus has a 52 week low of $124.84 and a 52 week high of $154.75.
About Airbus
Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
