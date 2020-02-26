Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,995,545 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 103,916 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.33% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $492,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 5,410,171 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $290,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471,771 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,545,886 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $279,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,759 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,802,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,554.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,111 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,476,000 after acquiring an additional 148,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,428,000. Institutional investors own 58.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

AEM stock opened at $51.94 on Wednesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 1 year low of $39.66 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 44.24 and a beta of -0.35.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $753.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.16%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEM. ValuEngine lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.92 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays raised Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.62 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.13.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.