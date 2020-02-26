Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) versus Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Head to Head Comparison

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) and Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

Get Agenus alerts:

This table compares Agenus and Gilead Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agenus -107.15% N/A -67.84% Gilead Sciences 23.99% 35.49% 12.69%

This table compares Agenus and Gilead Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agenus $36.78 million 11.09 -$159.69 million ($1.44) -2.06 Gilead Sciences $22.45 billion 3.95 $5.39 billion $6.14 11.42

Gilead Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Agenus. Agenus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gilead Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Agenus has a beta of 2.3, indicating that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gilead Sciences has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Agenus and Gilead Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agenus 0 0 1 0 3.00 Gilead Sciences 2 9 13 0 2.46

Agenus presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 102.02%. Gilead Sciences has a consensus price target of $77.96, indicating a potential upside of 11.21%. Given Agenus’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Agenus is more favorable than Gilead Sciences.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.8% of Agenus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.1% of Gilead Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Agenus shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Gilead Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Gilead Sciences beats Agenus on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, LAG-3, and others. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, including Prophage vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic neoantigen; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a class of tumor specific neoepitopes. Further, it develops QS-21 Stimulon adjuvant, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant. Additionally, the company engages in the development of CTLA-4 and PD-1 antagonists; and anti-CTLA-4, CD137, and TIGIT antibodies, as well as various multi-specific antibodies that are under various stages of development. Agenus Inc. has collaboration agreements with Incyte Corporation, Merck Sharpe & Dohme, and Recepta Biopharma SA.; and collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc. to develop immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases. It also provides Yescarta, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell therapy for adult patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma; Zydelig, a kinase inhibitor; Letairis, an oral formulation of an endothelin receptor antagonist for pulmonary arterial hypertension; Ranexa, a tablet to treat chronic angina; and AmBisome, an antifungal agent to treat serious invasive fungal infections. In addition, the company offers its products under the name Cayston, Emtriva, Hepsera, Sovaldi, and Tybost. Further, it develops product candidates for the treatment of HIV/AIDS and liver diseases, hematology/oncology, inflammation/respiratory diseases, and others. The company markets its products through its commercial teams; and in conjunction with third-party distributors and corporate partners. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Janssen Sciences Ireland UC; Japan Tobacco Inc.; Galapagos NV; Scholar Rock Holding Corporation; Tango Therapeutics; National Cancer Institute; Pfizer, Inc.; Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.; Gadeta B.V.; HiFiBiO Therapeutics; Agenus Inc.; HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.; Goldfinch Bio, Inc.; and insitro Inc. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.