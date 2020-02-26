AG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE MITT opened at $15.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.57. The stock has a market cap of $533.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 318.86 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, acquiring, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Securities and Loans, and Single-Family Rental Properties.

