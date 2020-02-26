AFLAC Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AFL)

AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 20,228 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,045% compared to the typical daily volume of 943 call options.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $47.70 on Wednesday. AFLAC has a 1-year low of $47.51 and a 1-year high of $57.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.38 and its 200 day moving average is $52.49. The company has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AFLAC will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.80.

In other news, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $100,681.00. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $856,419.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,984,987.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,430 shares of company stock worth $2,200,540 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in AFLAC by 26.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,180,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,766,000 after purchasing an additional 245,370 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AFLAC by 7.5% in the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 412,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,600,000 after buying an additional 28,862 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AFLAC in the third quarter valued at about $179,000. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in AFLAC in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,512,857,000. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its stake in AFLAC by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 50,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

