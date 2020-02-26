AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of AeroVironment in a report released on Monday, February 24th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.55. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AVAV. ValuEngine upgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. BidaskClub cut AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $59.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.18 and a quick ratio of 9.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.14. AeroVironment has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $95.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.72.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $83.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.53 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 853,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,723,000 after acquiring an additional 311,941 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 853,824 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,715,000 after acquiring an additional 311,657 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,318,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 194,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,984,000 after acquiring an additional 66,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after acquiring an additional 62,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total value of $431,482.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 56,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total value of $536,375.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,806,253.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,584 shares of company stock worth $1,861,649 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.