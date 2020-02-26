Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) Given a €900.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €900.00 ($1,046.51) target price on Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ADYEN. Morgan Stanley set a €885.00 ($1,029.07) price target on Adyen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €740.00 ($860.47) price target on Adyen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a €850.00 ($988.37) price target on Adyen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €650.00 ($755.81) price target on Adyen and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €797.86 ($927.74).

