Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Shares Gap Down to $0.98

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.96, but opened at $0.98. Advaxis shares last traded at $0.92, with a volume of 3,076,330 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advaxis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.51 million, a P/E ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 4.13.

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Advaxis had a negative net margin of 79.31% and a negative return on equity of 40.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADXS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advaxis by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 230,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 95,607 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC raised its stake in Advaxis by 3,547.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 1,521,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,260 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Advaxis by 823.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 452,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 403,183 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Advaxis by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,780,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 1,800,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Advaxis by 206.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 33,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

About Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS)

Advaxis, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based antigen delivery product in the United States. It is developing therapies for HPV-related cancers using axalimogene filolisbac (AXAL) for the treatment of head and neck cancer.

