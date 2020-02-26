Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.19.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of AMD traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.80. The company had a trading volume of 18,924,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,360,296. The stock has a market cap of $55.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 3.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.08. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $59.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $983,917.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,280.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $8,091,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,532,959.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,922 shares of company stock worth $14,202,368 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 177.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 47.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

