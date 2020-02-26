Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.19.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.
Shares of AMD traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.80. The company had a trading volume of 18,924,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,360,296. The stock has a market cap of $55.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 3.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.08. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $59.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
In other news, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $983,917.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,280.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $8,091,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,532,959.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,922 shares of company stock worth $14,202,368 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 177.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 47.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.
See Also: Straddles
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.