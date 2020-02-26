AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) PT Raised to $18.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Leerink Swann began coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Svb Leerink began coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

NASDAQ:AHCO traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.20. The stock had a trading volume of 516 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,047. AdaptHealth has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $17.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.76. The company has a market capitalization of $641.58 million, a PE ratio of 124.62, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.12.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $149.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.25 million. Analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AHCO. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter valued at $1,098,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter valued at $2,356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

