Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) Stake Lowered by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) by 64.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,435 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Acorda Therapeutics were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACOR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 142.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,009,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 593,660 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 331,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 174,100 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 118,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 62,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 98,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 50,742 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Acorda Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.24.

ACOR opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. Acorda Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.31.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.25. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 141.87% and a negative return on equity of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $50.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acorda Therapeutics Inc will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

