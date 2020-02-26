Acme United (ACU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSEAMERICAN:ACU opened at $23.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.33. Acme United has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $24.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, shears, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, lettering products, craft products, and safety cutters under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools for hardware and industrial, lawn and garden, food processing, sewing, and housewares channels under the Clauss brand.

