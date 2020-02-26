ACI Worldwide (ACIW) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $30.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 1.33. ACI Worldwide has a one year low of $28.02 and a one year high of $39.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

ACIW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens cut shares of ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. ACI Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

