Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Acceleron Pharma to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

XLRN opened at $88.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 14.02 and a quick ratio of 14.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.03. Acceleron Pharma has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $95.95.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $75.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $58.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine cut Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Acceleron Pharma from to in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.86.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 11,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $595,968.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,219.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP John D. Quisel sold 5,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $306,821.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,022,946.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,920 shares of company stock worth $1,434,502. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

