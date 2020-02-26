Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AXDX opened at $14.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81, a quick ratio of 20.65 and a current ratio of 21.93. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.10 million, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 2.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day moving average is $17.33.

AXDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Accelerate Diagnostics from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Accelerate Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

