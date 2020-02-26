Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $32.35 on Wednesday. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $25.53 and a fifty-two week high of $35.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

ACHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut Acadia Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.45.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

