Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Lowered to “C” at TheStreet

AAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $88.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stephens reissued a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Aaron’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.78.

NYSE AAN traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $42.52. 4,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,115. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 101.15, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.39. Aaron’s has a 12 month low of $40.79 and a 12 month high of $78.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.22 and a 200-day moving average of $61.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. Aaron’s had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Aaron’s will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 938,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,574,000 after acquiring an additional 49,739 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aaron’s by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 35,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aaron’s by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Aaron’s by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 243,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Aaron’s by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 132,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 33,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

