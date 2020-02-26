Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aaron’s in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Aaron’s’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Aaron’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Aaron’s from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Aaron’s from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.78.

Shares of AAN stock opened at $42.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 101.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.39. Aaron’s has a 1-year low of $40.79 and a 1-year high of $78.65.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Aaron’s by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

