9,429 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Purchased by Columbia Trust Co 01012016

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.1% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,451,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,338,000 after purchasing an additional 62,150 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 29,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 188,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEP. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.37.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $142.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $198.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $114.21 and a one year high of $147.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

