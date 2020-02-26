8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $26.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on EGHT. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on 8X8 in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded 8X8 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.82.

NYSE EGHT opened at $20.07 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.89 and its 200-day moving average is $20.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 0.58. 8X8 has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $26.67.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $118.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.11 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 35.94% and a negative return on equity of 49.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that 8X8 will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 8X8 news, CEO Vikram Verma acquired 5,825 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $98,733.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in 8X8 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 3rd quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

