5,685 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Purchased by Columbia Trust Co 01012016

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,000. Lam Research accounts for about 1.5% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Boston Partners bought a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $194,039,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Lam Research by 355.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 577,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,351,000 after acquiring an additional 450,280 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,687,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its holdings in Lam Research by 401.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 442,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,199,000 after acquiring an additional 354,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 446.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 359,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,231,000 after acquiring an additional 294,055 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LRCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $313.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.29.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $292.22 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $163.60 and a fifty-two week high of $344.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.45.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 45.72%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 16.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

In related news, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total value of $328,361.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,622 shares of company stock valued at $17,056,266 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

