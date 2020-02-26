47,296 Shares in Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 47,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.09% of Unit at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Unit in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Unit in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in Unit by 145.9% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 93,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 55,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Unit by 110.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 316,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 165,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in Unit by 47.1% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 252,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 80,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UNT shares. Raymond James cut Unit from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE:UNT opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. Unit Co. has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $16.31. The stock has a market cap of $22.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.72.

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

