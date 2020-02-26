21,801 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Bought by Columbia Trust Co 01012016

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,801 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000. Intel makes up 1.2% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 1,636.1% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 6,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $60.38 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.86.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total value of $145,170.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,381 shares of company stock worth $1,712,265 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Northland Securities lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.48.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

