2,132 Shares in Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) Acquired by Group One Trading L.P.

Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hudson by 729.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hudson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Hudson by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hudson by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HUD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hudson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Hudson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hudson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hudson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

Shares of HUD opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.69. Hudson Ltd has a 52 week low of $10.33 and a 52 week high of $16.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 85.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Hudson Company Profile

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

