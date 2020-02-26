1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 232,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,078,000 after buying an additional 92,277 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of 1st Source in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 69.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 23,573 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in 1st Source by 16.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in 1st Source by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024 shares in the last quarter. 70.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCE opened at $45.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.64. 1st Source Co. has a 12 month low of $41.87 and a 12 month high of $53.42.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.04). 1st Source had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 23.95%. The firm had revenue of $80.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 1st Source Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. 1st Source’s payout ratio is 32.49%.

SRCE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of 1st Source in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

