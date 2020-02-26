16,475 Shares in Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Amyris in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Amyris in the third quarter worth $58,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amyris by 33.3% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amyris in the third quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Amyris by 8.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. 35.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amyris news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 10,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $33,080.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,527 shares in the company, valued at $134,933.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director L John Doerr acquired 10,505,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.87 per share, for a total transaction of $30,151,221.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,380.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amyris in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of AMRS opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $347.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.84. Amyris Inc has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $5.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.65.

Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.

