14,768 Shares in Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Agenus by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,399,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 309,954 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agenus by 68.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 750,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 305,807 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Agenus by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 233,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 48,502 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AGEN opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.36. Agenus Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $4.57. The company has a market cap of $407.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGEN shares. ValuEngine downgraded Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Agenus in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

