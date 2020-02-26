$0.63 EPS Expected for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.71. Urban Outfitters posted earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Urban Outfitters.

URBN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,392 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 228.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of URBN opened at $25.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $19.63 and a 12-month high of $34.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.44.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

