$0.50 EPS Expected for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) will announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Wolverine World Wide posted earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The firm had revenue of $607.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WWW shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Wolverine World Wide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $28.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $23.05 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WWW. Man Group plc grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 271.6% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 141,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 103,291 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 19,975 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth $608,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 181.4% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 415,379 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,206,000 after buying an additional 267,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,457 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

