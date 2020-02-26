-$0.08 EPS Expected for Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) will report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Veracyte’s earnings. Veracyte posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Veracyte.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $29.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.35 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 7.08%.

Several research firms have weighed in on VCYT. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Veracyte from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Veracyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Veracyte stock opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.22. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -115.39 and a beta of 1.12. Veracyte has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $31.18.

In other news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $577,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,738 shares in the company, valued at $3,975,118.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith Kennedy sold 7,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $212,124.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,828 shares of company stock worth $2,211,445. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 660,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,441,000 after acquiring an additional 23,261 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 209.1% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

