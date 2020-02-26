-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). VBI Vaccines posted earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.45). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.15). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for VBI Vaccines.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VBIV. Raymond James started coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.81.

Shares of VBIV stock opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. VBI Vaccines has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20. The stock has a market cap of $253.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,447,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 987,072 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 238,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 77,063 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 264.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 53,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.93% of the company’s stock.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

See Also: Trading based on a resistance level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VBI Vaccines (VBIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.