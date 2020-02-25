Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Receives “Hold” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $58.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $50.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a sell rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zscaler from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. DA Davidson reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.84.

Zscaler stock opened at $51.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.72 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.38. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $89.54.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $93.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.81 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 17.70%. The business’s revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $41,689.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $101,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,966 shares in the company, valued at $4,796,732.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 229,187 shares of company stock worth $13,432,524. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 845,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,939,000 after purchasing an additional 64,095 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at $33,617,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at $5,875,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at $1,105,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 302.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 42,744 shares in the last quarter. 40.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

