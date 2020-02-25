Zipper (ZIP) Market Capitalization Tops $1.85 Million

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 25th. Zipper has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and $2.07 million worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zipper has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. One Zipper token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, DigiFinex, FCoin and IDCM.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zipper alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00043434 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000581 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002257 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000242 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

About Zipper

Zipper (CRYPTO:ZIP) is a token. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo . The official website for Zipper is zipper.io

Buying and Selling Zipper

Zipper can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, OKEx, DigiFinex and IDCM. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zipper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zipper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zipper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zipper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.