Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zendesk, Inc. is a software development company. It provides a software-as-a-service, or SaaS, customer service platform. The Company offers applications that allow clients to manage incoming support requests from end customers from any Internet connected computer. It provides customer service through its platform in approximately 40 languages to customers in various industries, such as business technology, telecommunications, education/non-profit, consumer technology, media/entertainment, and retail/ecommerce. Zendesk, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

ZEN has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Zendesk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet raised Zendesk from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zendesk currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.76.

ZEN stock opened at $84.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of -54.69 and a beta of 1.20. Zendesk has a 12-month low of $62.38 and a 12-month high of $94.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.68.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $229.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.61 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 26.87% and a negative net margin of 20.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zendesk will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zendesk news, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $53,849.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,144,014.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 4,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $326,812.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,460.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,304 shares of company stock valued at $11,506,547. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

