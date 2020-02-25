Zacks Investment Research Weighs in on Tower Semiconductor Ltd.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) – Zacks Investment Research issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Tower Semiconductor in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research analyst L. Thompson anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $306.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Tower Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Tower Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.57.

TSEM opened at $20.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Tower Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $25.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.03. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.32.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $60,498,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,312,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,650,000 after purchasing an additional 755,579 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,922,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,250,000 after purchasing an additional 97,300 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 246.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,362,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,792,000 after purchasing an additional 970,075 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,021,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,579,000 after purchasing an additional 21,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

