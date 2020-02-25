Zacks Investment Research Weighs in on Niobay Metals Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:MDN)

Niobay Metals Inc (TSE:MDN) – Stock analysts at Zacks Investment Research lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for Niobay Metals in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.19).

Separately, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Niobay Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Niobay Metals has a 1 year low of C$0.01 and a 1 year high of C$0.07.

Niobay Metals Company Profile

Niobay Metals Inc, formerly MDN Inc, is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The Company’s business consists of acquiring, exploring and evaluating mining properties. The Company is in the exploration and evaluation-stage. The Company holds interests in properties located in the regions of Quebec and Ontario in Canada, and in de Lake Victoria Goldfield in Tanzania in East Africa.

