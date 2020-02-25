Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Unilever (NYSE:UN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever (NYSE:UN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unilever is one of the world’s largest consumer products companies. They produce and market a wide range of foods, home and personal care products. Their leading brands include Dove, Lipton, Magnum, Omo and Rama. They are the number one producer of frozen foods in Europe, They are also a leader in the branded olive oil category the most important brand being Bertolli. They are the largest seller of packet tea in the world through our Lipton and Brooke Bond brands. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on UN. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Unilever from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Unilever from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Unilever to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Unilever from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Unilever has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE:UN opened at $56.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $100.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.50. Unilever has a 52 week low of $53.31 and a 52 week high of $63.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.452 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Unilever by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 278,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,983,000 after buying an additional 10,201 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 5,634 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

