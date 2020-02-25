Zacks Investment Research Lowers Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pegasystems Inc. is a leading provider of Customer Relationship Management software that enables transaction-intensive organizations to manage a broad array of customer interactions. Their software enables organizations to deliver high-quality, consistent customer service across today’s preferred interaction channels, from the traditional call center environment to Internet self-service. The company’s customers represent a wide range of industries, including banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare management, and telecommunications. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PEGA. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pegasystems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pegasystems has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.57.

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $96.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.49 and a beta of 1.18. Pegasystems has a 12-month low of $61.99 and a 12-month high of $103.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $276.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.22 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 9.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.27, for a total value of $540,890.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 299,544 shares in the company, valued at $23,145,764.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Jones sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $1,121,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 299,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,990,478.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,038 shares of company stock worth $1,894,239 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pegasystems by 176.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 13,912 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pegasystems by 20.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 5,857 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Pegasystems by 7.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Pegasystems during the third quarter valued at $2,749,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Pegasystems by 8.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

