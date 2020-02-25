Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vereit (NYSE:VER) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vereit (NYSE:VER) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VEREIT, Inc. is a real estate operating company. The Company owns and manages a diversified portfolio of retail, restaurant, office and industrial real estate assets. VEREIT, Inc., formerly known as American Realty Capital Properties Inc., is based in Phoenix, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vereit in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vereit from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vereit from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an equal weight rating on shares of Vereit in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vereit has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.06.

Vereit stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of -23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.62. Vereit has a twelve month low of $7.78 and a twelve month high of $10.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VER. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vereit during the 4th quarter worth $82,566,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vereit by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,617,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523,537 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vereit by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 92,900,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357,437 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Vereit by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 33,469,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vereit by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,668,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Vereit Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

