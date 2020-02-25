Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It engaged in developing therapies which enable the immune system to attack tumors. The Company’s lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of certain T cells found in a range of solid tumors. It also developing JTX-4014 for use in future combinations with JTX-2011, as well as for use in combination with other future product candidates. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

JNCE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Jounce Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered Jounce Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a hold rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ JNCE opened at $5.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $175.45 million, a P/E ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 4.05. The company has a current ratio of 13.60, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Jounce Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.56 and its 200-day moving average is $5.33.

In other news, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 7,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $55,627.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,360 shares in the company, valued at $679,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,274 shares of company stock worth $88,207. 44.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 36,548 shares during the period. AXA bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $643,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $489,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,746,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

