Zacks: Brokerages Set $45.00 Price Target for Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:TARA)

Shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:TARA) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Verona Pharma’s rating score has improved by 14.2% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $45.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Verona Pharma an industry rank of 97 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

TARA opened at $29.57 on Friday. Verona Pharma has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $157.60. The stock has a market cap of $187.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.45.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Verona Pharma stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:TARA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Verona Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

ArTara Therapeutics, Inc develops rare diseases therapeutics for patients suffering from gastrointestinal, metabolic, circulatory, and neurological disorders. It offers IV Choline Chloride, a drug for the orphan disease intestinal failure associated liver disease (IFALD). The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

