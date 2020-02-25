Zacks: Analysts Expect YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) to post ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for YPF’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $0.07. YPF posted earnings per share of $1.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 117.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that YPF will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to $0.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover YPF.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on YPF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YPF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of YPF from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of YPF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of YPF in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.20 price target for the company. Finally, Santander lowered shares of YPF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in YPF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of YPF by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of YPF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of YPF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of YPF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors own 17.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YPF stock opened at $9.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.90. YPF has a 52 week low of $8.04 and a 52 week high of $18.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -57.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

YPF

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

