Youdao (DAO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE DAO opened at $25.36 on Tuesday. Youdao has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.47.

Several brokerages recently commented on DAO. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Youdao in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.80 target price on the stock. 86 Research downgraded shares of Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Youdao in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Youdao, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

