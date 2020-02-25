Yellow Cake PLC (LON:YCA) Insider Sofia Bianchi Sells 5,651 Shares

Yellow Cake PLC (LON:YCA) insider Sofia Bianchi sold 5,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 197 ($2.59), for a total transaction of £11,132.47 ($14,644.13).

YCA stock opened at GBX 195.20 ($2.57) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.06 million and a P/E ratio of -4.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 194.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 195.03. Yellow Cake PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 179.87 ($2.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 243.95 ($3.21).

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Cake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Cake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.