Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on YNDX. Bank of America lowered their price target on Yandex from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub raised Yandex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Yandex in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Yandex in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $42.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 71.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.96. Yandex has a 1 year low of $28.91 and a 1 year high of $48.95.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The information services provider reported $16.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $15.67. The firm had revenue of $51.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.82 billion. Yandex had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $20.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Yandex will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Yandex during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Yandex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Yandex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Yandex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Yandex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

