Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on YNDX. Bank of America lowered their price target on Yandex from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub raised Yandex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Yandex in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Yandex in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.55.
Shares of NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $42.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 71.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.96. Yandex has a 1 year low of $28.91 and a 1 year high of $48.95.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Yandex during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Yandex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Yandex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Yandex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Yandex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.60% of the company’s stock.
Yandex Company Profile
Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.
